NHS Sussex backs National Cholesterol Month with call to action on heart health

NHS Sussex is supporting National Cholesterol Month this October, an annual campaign led by HEART UK, to encourage residents to check their cholesterol and take simple steps to protect their heart health.

Cholesterol is a type of fat carried in the blood. While the body needs some cholesterol to stay healthy, too much can narrow the arteries and increase the risk of serious conditions such as heart disease, stroke and vascular dementia. It is estimated that one in two adults in the UK have high cholesterol, often without knowing it.

Local figures show that more than 40,800 people in Sussex are at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease, while more than 53,000 people already living with cardiovascular disease could benefit from better cholesterol management. These numbers underline just how important it is for people to know their cholesterol levels and take action to reduce their risk.

Dr Suneeta Kochhar, Clinical Director at NHS Sussex and Clinical Lead for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention said: “Some cholesterol is needed to keep us healthy, but having a raised cholesterol can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and vascular dementia. By knowing your numbers, making small lifestyle changes and, where needed, taking cholesterol-lowering treatment, we can reduce these risks.

“Your GP may use a risk assessment tool called QRISK, which works out your future risk of heart disease and stroke over the next 10 years. If you are at high risk, your GP will offer you medication to lower your cholesterol and reduce this risk.

“If you have already had a heart attack or stroke, your GP or specialist will advise you about a target cholesterol level to reduce your chances of another event. This is based on national guidelines, and there are several medications that can help. If you are prescribed medication, it’s important to take it lifelong, and if you experience side effects, please discuss these with a healthcare professional as there are alternative options available.”

NHS Sussex is calling on residents across the county to “know their numbers” by asking their GP, or healthcare professional about a cholesterol check. Even if someone feels well, raised cholesterol can go unnoticed without a simple test. Alongside checks, small everyday actions such as eating a balanced diet, keeping active, limiting alcohol and stopping smoking can all help lower cholesterol and reduce risk. For many people, medicines are also a safe and effective way to keep cholesterol under control.

By encouraging more people to understand their cholesterol levels and what they mean, NHS Sussex hopes to support residents in making informed choices that improve long-term health and reduce preventable illness.