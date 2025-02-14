NHS Sussex encourages everyone to use the right services this half term

The NHS in Sussex is encouraging local parents and families to know where to go if they need NHS help and support for their children this February half term.

With cold weather persisting and seasonal illnesses such as colds, flu, and norovirus in our communities, families are encouraged to seek the most appropriate care for their needs.

Local pharmacies are a quick and convenient option for treating common winter ailments, including coughs, colds, sore throats, and mild fevers. They provide expert advice and over-the-counter remedies for minor health concerns, and some pharmacies can provide medication for seven common conditions without the need for a prescription or GP appointment through the Pharmacy First scheme.

For minor injuries such as bumps, sprains, small burns, and minor fractures, families can visit Minor Injuries Units (MIUs), Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs), and Walk-in Centres across the region. These services are designed to handle a range of non-emergency issues.

The following local services are available for minor injuries and urgent care:

Bognor Regis Minor Injuries Unit – 9am – 5pm, Monday to FridayBrighton Health Centre Walk-in Service (Brighton Station) – 8am – 8pm, every dayCrawley Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre – 7.30am – 10pm, every dayCrowborough Minor Injury Unit – 8am – 8pm, every dayLewes Urgent Treatment Centre – 8am – 8pm, every dayQueen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead Minor Injury Unit – 8am – 8pm, every dayUckfield Minor Injury Unit – 8am – 8pm, every dayHorsham Minor Injury Unit – 9am – 5pm, Monday to FridayGP practices also remain open over half term for routine health support.

For those unsure where to go, NHS 111 is available 24/7 online at 111.nhs.uk and by phone, providing expert guidance and directing people to the right service, whether that’s a pharmacist, out-of-hours GP, or another healthcare professional.

By choosing the right service for non-emergencies, families can help keep emergency services available for those in the most urgent need.

Allison Cannon, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Sussex, said: “With the February half term approaching, we want to remind families to know how to access medical help and support they may need.

“There are currently high rates of seasonal illnesses and we know that young people can also have accidents when playing and having fun, so it’s important to know where to turn if your child becomes unwell.

“Pharmacies offer quick advice and treatment for minor ailments, and Minor Injuries Units can help with issues like sprains, cuts, and bumps. If you’re unsure what to do, NHS 111 online or by phone can direct you to the best place for care.

“By using the right service for their needs, families can help ensure emergency care is available for those who need it most while also getting the support they require efficiently.”