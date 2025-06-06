NHS Sussex primary care campaign calls on patients to cancel GP appointments they cannot attend

People across Sussex continue to benefit from enhanced access to their GP practice, with more options available than ever before to book and receive care.

However, one growing challenge is missed appointments, known as DNAs (Did Not Attends), which impact the whole system, and could delay care for others.

GP practices in Sussex are working hard to provide timely, flexible, care for all patients. But every missed appointment represents lost clinical time that could have been used to support someone else in need.

In January alone, over 27,000 appointments were missed across Sussex.

Helping You Access GP Services

While everybody understands that circumstances can change, it’s vital patients let their practice know if they can’t attend an appointment. Even a few hours’ notice can allow that slot to be offered to someone else.

Updating or cancelling an appointment is now easier and more convenient than ever:

Online: Most practices offer appointment management through their websites

NHS App: Patients can cancel or reschedule appointments anytime, as well as order prescriptions, check results, and more

Phone: Upgraded phone systems mean many practices now offer call-back options and reduced wait times

Text Reminder Reply: Many patients can cancel simply by replying to the reminder text sent by their practice

Dr James Simpkin, GP and Clinical Director for NHS Sussex, said:

“Missed appointments are a real challenge for practices. They take up valuable time that could have been used to help another patient, often someone urgently needing care.

“There are now so many easy ways to cancel or reschedule if you no longer need your appointment. Please take a moment to let us know. It really does make a difference.”

Whether your appointment is face-to-face, by phone, or online, letting your practice know if your plans change helps keep the system running smoothly for everyone.

For more information on how to manage your appointments, visit your GP practice’s website or use the NHS App.