NHS Sussex supports Love Your Cervix campaign to boost cervical screening among young women

NHS Sussex is supporting a new NHS campaign to increase cervical screening among women aged 25 to 29. The ‘Love Your Cervix’ campaign, launching on Thursday’ 19 June, encourages young women to book their cervical screening appointment when invited, helping them build a healthy lifelong habit of attending regular screening.

Cervical screening helps prevent cancer by checking for high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause abnormal cell changes. The test is quick and for a few minutes of discomfort offers peace of mind and a proven way to protect health.

Cervical screening rates across Sussex for women aged 25 to 64 currently stand at 70.4 per cent, but for those aged 25 to 29 uptake is significantly lower.

In some parts of the South East, screening rates are under 60 per cent with some GP practices reporting uptake as low as 40 per cent.

The campaign aims to inspire and motivate women to prioritise their health, take proactive steps to protect themselves and feel informed and confident when attending screening. It is designed to empower women to take charge of their health and to help normalise a conversation that is often avoided.

The cervix may be out of sight and easy to forget but the campaign is here to change that.

Love Your Cervix will run across social media, radio, podcasts and public spaces alongside local support for GP practices and community groups. The message is simple: if you have been invited to attend screening please make an appointment with your GP practice. Screening saves lives and every eligible woman deserves to feel prepared and supported when making this decision.

Support is available for anyone who feels anxious or unsure. Talking to your GP practice can help address any questions or concerns including making the experience more comfortable.

Anyone with a cervix aged 25 to 64 is eligible for screening regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. While most people are invited automatically those who are not can still request an appointment from their GP.

Tanisha Allen from Chichester who had her screening recently, said:

“My screening went really well, I was made to feel at ease, I felt safe, everything was explained to me.

“It wasn’t rushed, I felt at ease because the practitioner took their time and everything was explained to me

“It’s not as scary as much as people might think it might be, it’s worth having it done to keep you safe.”

Lead nurse at the Croft Surgery in Chichester, Suzanne White, said:

“It’s so important to get people to come through the doors. Even if people are hesitant or concerned, we’re here to put people at ease, because our main objective is to get you to participate in this screening programme.

“We can do a bespoke cervical smear. You can bring family members in, you can bring a weighted blanket. We need people to let us know what they need to make them feel comfortable. We can identify some of the support people need, but really it is individual. Speak to your surgery and ask for a call back from the nurse.”

Dr Amy Dissanayake, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, NHS Sussex, said: “NHS Sussex is proud to support this campaign to help more young women attend cervical screening. We want people to feel informed, supported and confident in taking this simple step for their health.

“If you have been invited, please speak to your GP practice and make your appointment. It is quick and it could help save your life.”

From July 2025 people aged 25 to 49 who test negative for HPV will be invited every five years instead of every three. This change is based on strong scientific evidence and brings England in line with other parts of the UK.

More information about cervical screening is available at www.nhs.uk