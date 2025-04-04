NHS Sussex urges people to plan for Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS in Sussex is urging residents to take proactive steps to manage their health and wellbeing ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

With the school holidays starting on 5 April, NHS Sussex is reminding families to be prepared for common health concerns and to take simple steps to stay well. Parents and carers are encouraged to seek advice from community pharmacies for minor illnesses, ensure they have a well-stocked medicine cabinet, and practise good hygiene to help prevent the spread of seasonal illnesses such as norovirus.

Now is also the time to order repeat prescriptions to ensure there is enough time for them to be processed and collected before the Easter bank holiday.

Patients in Sussex who rely on regular prescribed medications should request their repeat prescriptions now to ensure that out-of-hours services remain available for urgent health issues.

Plan ahead this Easter

With GP surgeries closed from Good Friday to Easter Monday, running out of essential medication over the weekend could have serious consequences, particularly for patients who rely on their prescriptions to manage conditions such as heart and breathing problems.

Over the bank holiday weekend, community pharmacies are an excellent first point of contact for healthcare advice and treatments, particularly with the Pharmacy First service. Highly trained pharmacists can assess patients and, where appropriate, provide treatment for minor conditions such as sore throat, earache, sinusitis, impetigo, infected insect bites, shingles, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women under 65.

Many local pharmacies also offer vaccination services, including flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters, ensuring that more people can be protected against illness in convenient, community-based settings.

Norovirus, which causes sudden-onset vomiting, diarrhoea, and other symptoms, typically resolves within two to three days for most individuals. However, vulnerable groups, including young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe and prolonged illness, sometimes requiring hospitalisation. The virus is highly contagious and spreads easily through contact with infected individuals, contaminated surfaces, and contaminated food. Outbreaks are particularly common in communal settings such as hospitals, care homes, schools, and nurseries.

The public is being encouraged to practise good hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and warm water, especially after using the toilet, cleaning up after illness, or before preparing food. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are not effective against norovirus, and bleach-based cleaning products are recommended for disinfecting contaminated surfaces.

Contaminated laundry should be washed at high temperatures to prevent further spread.

NHS Sussex is also advising anyone who contracts norovirus to stay at home and avoid contact with others until at least 48 hours after symptoms have resolved.

Individuals should not return to work, school, or childcare during this period and are urged to avoid visiting GP surgeries or hospitals unless necessary. Those who need medical advice are encouraged to contact their GP by phone, use NHS 111, or access information through the NHS website.

Hydration is particularly important for those experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea to prevent dehydration. Vulnerable individuals, including children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity, should be monitored closely.

Dr Selma Stafford, Clinical Director at NHS Sussex, said: "With the school holidays now beginning and GP practices set to close around the Easter bank holiday, we strongly encourage people to plan ahead by ordering their necessary medication, using pharmacies for minor conditions, and practising good hygiene to prevent the spread of infections like norovirus. These simple steps can help keep people well and reduce pressure on NHS services."

NHS Sussex is asking the public to help protect the health of vulnerable individuals and reduce pressure on healthcare services by following these preventative measures. For further information on norovirus and how to stay safe, visit the NHS norovirus webpage.

Patients can contact their GP, order repeat prescriptions for collection from a local pharmacy, and access services to manage their health and wellbeing without leaving home at www.nhs.uk/health-at-home or via NHS 111. Patients may also be able to request repeat medications directly from their pharmacy if their GP has enabled repeat dispensing.