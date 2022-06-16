NHS Sussex urges people to ‘stay safe in the heat and be aware about the health risks’

Worthing in the Sun. Pic by Eddie Mitchell

The NHS in Sussex is now issuing advice on how to stay safe in the heat and warning about the health risks posed by the hot weather predicted Friday and this weekend, after a Heatwave Health Alert was raised to Level three from Level two for Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office say there is high confidence for temperatures to rise significantly and it becoming hot or very hot in Sussex, with the peak of the heat is expected on Friday, and daytime temperatures likely to reach into the low to mid-30s of Celsius across large parts southern England.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are older people, anyone with a serious or long-term illness, people who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places.

That’s why the NHS is urging those who are most vulnerable to take extra care and people are being reminded to look out for others:

· use sun screen at least with factor 30spf if going outside

· stay cool indoors

· close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler

· drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

· try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

· walk in the shade and wear a wide brimmed hat if you have to go out in the heat

· make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

A spokesperson for the NHS in Sussex said: “Much of the hot weather advice from the NHS is common sense, such as drinking plenty of water and sticking to the shade.

“For some people, a heatwave can pose a serious health risk, especially older people, children and babies and those with long-term health conditions.