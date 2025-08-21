NHS Sussex urges people to use NHS 111 for non-emergency care over the Summer Bank Holiday weekend

With the Summer Bank Holiday weekend approaching, NHS Sussex is reminding people who might need health and care support to use NHS 111 for any non-emergency concerns, helping to keep emergency departments available for those who are seriously ill or injured.

Anyone needing medical help over the long weekend, but who does not have a life-threatening illness or injury, should use NHS 111 online at www.111.nhs.uk or by dialling 111.

NHS 111 is available 24/7, connecting callers with trained professionals who can provide advice and direct people to the most appropriate local service, including out-of-hours GPs, walk-in centres, and pharmacies.

NHS 111 online is a quick and convenient alternative to calling. It can be accessed through the NHS website or the NHS App on smartphones and tablets, offering a secure way to get help digitally, especially useful when phone lines are busy. British Sign Language users can use the SignVideo service, and text relay users can call 18001 111 at any time.

When GP surgeries are closed, people are encouraged to treat minor illnesses such as coughs, colds and stomach upsets at home, using advice and over-the-counter remedies.

NHS Sussex is also advising residents to stock up on essential medicines ahead of the weekend. Having supplies like painkillers, cold remedies, hayfever tablets and treatments for stomach upsets at home can reduce the need to seek urgent care.

In addition to NHS 111, many community pharmacies will be open during the Bank Holiday and can provide expert advice for a range of minor illnesses. To find an open pharmacy nearby, visit the NHS website.

Community pharmacies also continue to support people under the Pharmacy First scheme, offering help for minor health issues without needing to see a GP. A full list of Bank Holiday pharmacy opening times is available on the NHS Sussex website.

Local Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs), Minor Injury Units (MIUs) and walk-in centres will also be open across Sussex over the Bank Holiday. These services can often treat conditions more quickly than busy A&E departments.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call NHS 111 and select the mental health option to reach the Sussex Mental Healthline, which is available 24/7 to adults, children, young people, parents, carers and professionals.

People in Sussex who are anxious, stressed or feeling low can also text the keyword SUSSEX to 85258 for free, confidential support from a qualified mental health professional within 15 minutes.

NHS 111 can also help those needing urgent dental care, such as for pain, swelling or trauma. If your usual dental practice is unavailable, NHS 111 can help direct you to an emergency dental service. Alternatively, contact the Sussex Dental Helpline on 0300 123 1663 (available 8am – 4pm, Monday to Friday). GP surgeries cannot provide dental treatment.

The service also supports pregnancy-related concerns, helping connect people to maternity services when routine options are closed.

Dr Richard Fieldhouse, Clinical Director at NHS Sussex and a GP, said: "As we head into the Summer Bank Holiday, we want to remind people that NHS 111 is available day and night to help you get the right care quickly and safely. Whether it’s online, over the phone, or through the NHS App, NHS 111 can connect you to the services you need without unnecessary delays.

“Bank Holidays are always busy, so planning ahead, stocking up on essentials, and knowing where to go for help can really make a difference. Thank you for helping us keep emergency services free for those most in need."