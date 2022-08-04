NHS trust for Sussex gets gold award for commitment to the armed forced

The Employer Recognition Scheme is run by the Ministry of Defence and has three tiers of award – bronze, silver and gold.

Awards recognise the different levels of commitment provided by organisations who pledge, demonstrate and advocate their support for the defence community.

Sussex Partnership provides mental health and learning disability services in the county.

Sussex NHS Trust receives gold award (Photo by Jason Cairnduff- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Andy Stubbs is the armed forces covenant lead manager at the trust and a reservist serving as a major in the Queen Alexandra Royal Army Nursing Corps 245, Medical Regiment.

He said: "To go from the silver award to gold award really does recognise our pledge to advocate support for reserves, service leavers, armed forces veterans, the wounded, injured and sick, cadets, military spouses or partners, and their families.

"The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise to ensure those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly. I am so pleased the work we do as part of the Covenant has been awarded as it shows our commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for the armed forces community."