NHS trust issue safety warning to residents following Norovirus at East Sussex hospitals

An NHS Trust in East Sussex has confirmed it is treating a ‘number of patients’ with Norovirus – and has issued advise on how to stop spread the virus.

Norovirus is a type of illness that causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

A spokesperson for the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said that while it does not have a long-lasting impact on most people, it is highly infectious and can be quite debilitating to people who are already unwell.

The spokesperson added: “We currently have a number of patients with Norovirus in our hospitals.

“Our staff are working hard to contain this illness in our hospital – and you can help by making sure you don’t pass it on.

“Stay at home and drink plenty of water. More importantly please do not visit friends or relatives in hospital until you are free of symptoms for at least 48 hours. Failure to do this increases the risk of spreading the infection to patients and staff in hospital."

Lisa Redmond, Head of Infection Prevention and Control, said: “Norovirus is highly infectious. The public can help contain the spread of this virus by following basic hand hygiene measures and most importantly, not visiting friends or relatives in hospital if they are experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, and feel unwell with gastrointestinal symptoms. Please don’t help pass it on. Also, if you are visiting a relative or friend in hospital we do not recommend storing food in open containers in ward areas such as fruit bowls, so please bring food gifts for patients in sealable containers only.

“To help reduce the risk of Norovirus spreading it is important to pay attention to good hygiene. Wash your hands with soap and water before eating and preparing food, after going to the toilet and after contact with someone who is ill with symptoms. Thorough cleaning of hard surfaces with a disinfectant or bleach solution, paying particular attention to frequently touched surfaces and toilet areas will help to reduce environmental contamination, and reduce the risk of transmission of infection to others coming into contact with these surfaces later on.”