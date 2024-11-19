NHS urges people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Sussex are being urged to keep warm and look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to cold weather after the Met Office issued a Yellow Cold-health alert this week. Low temperatures and potentially severe overnight frosts are forecast across Sussex.

Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

Keeping warm can help prevent colds, flu, and more serious health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia, and depression.

The NHS in Sussex is warning about the health risks of the cold weather by offering simple tips to stay well during low temperatures:

· Avoid exposure to cold or icy outdoor conditions at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls.

· Don’t delay treating minor ailments like colds or sore throats. People can visit their local pharmacist for advice and treatment.

· Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over.

· Those aged 50 or over or are a carer are advised to take up the offer of a free flu jab.

· Wear shoes with good grip when outside to avoid slips and falls on slippery or icy surfaces.

· Keep bedroom windows closed at night if possible.

· Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

· Ensure those who are vulnerable get any prescription medicines if bad weather is forecast.

GP and Clinical Director for NHS Sussex, Dr Richard Fieldhouse said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. Try to heat the rooms you use most, such as the living and bedroom, to at least 18°C if you can and keep your bedroom windows closed at night.

“With temperatures set to continue to fall through much of the coming days, we are urging people in Sussex to take extra care of themselves and to check in with their loved ones to ensure they are staying safe and keeping warm.”

NHS Sussex is reminding anyone struggling to heat their homes to ensure they get all the help they are entitled to. Grants, benefits and advice are available to make homes more energy efficient, improve heating or help with bills.

Find out more ways to save energy in your home from GOV.UK, or call the government helpline on 0800 444 202.

Find out more from GOV.UK about benefits and financial support for those on a low income.

Sussex NHS is also calling on the most vulnerable to take extra care, and people are being reminded to look out for others. Those worried about a relative or elderly neighbour can contact their local council or call the Age UK helpline on 0800 678 1602 (8am to 7 pm daily).