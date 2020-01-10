No notice given for cancellation of hospital appointment

My husband went to Eastbourne DGH on the January 2 for his eye appointment only to be told it had been cancelled with no notification from the DGH.

He was told to go to the appointments counter where, with great apathy, he was told that a letter would be sent to out to him that day telling him of the cancellation and rescheduling the appointment.

Why on earth couldn’t they have rung or emailed us to stop him having a wasted journey?

The letter arrived this morning (January 7) and to add insult to injury it says across the front of the envelope “Missed appointments cost the NHS money”

I think common sense has deserted us.

Pauline Reed

Albert Road

Polegate