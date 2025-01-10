Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cases of norovirus are on the rise as children return to school after the Christmas holidays.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can’t be killed by hand sanitiser.

Parents are being warned to be vigilant and to keep their kids home from school if they display these symptoms.

Cases of norovirus have been surging, with NHS England confirming that the number of patients in hospital everyday last week was up by 50% compared to the same time last year.

There has been an increase in cases of flu, RSV, Covid and norovirus following the Christmas holidays. Figures are expected to rise further as children return to school, with parents being urged to help protect their children from getting unwell by teaching them to practise good hygiene in the classroom.

Norovirus is highly contagious and easily spreads through nurseries or schools. Whilst for many it is a short-lived illness, young children and babies, are at risk of suffering more serious symptoms, which may require medical treatment.

Dr Richard Pebody, Director, Clinical & Emerging Infections at UKHSA, said: “It’s an important time of year, as children get started on the new school term. There are simple steps you can take to help stop the spread of nasty illness in the next few weeks of winter, including making sure your child is regularly washing their hands, knowing when to keep your child off school and ensuring they are up to date with vaccinations.”

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is a highly contagious stomach virus that causes symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

For many the unpleasant symptoms are short-lived and they make a full recovery within two to three days, however young children and babies are at risk of developing more serious and prolonged symptoms, which may require medical treatment.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Norovirus can come on suddenly as it has an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a high temperature, headache and aches and pains.

Vomiting and diarrhoea causes your child’s body to lose water and salts, which can lead to dehydration. It’s vital that you keep your child hydrated, drinking plenty of fluids and monitor them for signs of dehydration.

How is norovirus spread?

Norovirus is spread through close contact with someone who is infected with the virus, by touching contaminated surfaces, or by eating food prepared by someone who is unwell.

It is highly contagious and easily spread in schools, nurseries and households. Despite their popularity since Covid, it cannot be killed by alcohol-based hand sanitisers, with the NHS advising that the best way for children to protect themselves and avoid passing it onto others to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water.

How long should a child stay off school with norovirus?

If your child has norovirus, do not send them to school or nursery until 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped. Children are most infectious when they have symptoms, but can still pass the virus on between developing symptoms and after they have stopped.

You can find out more about the symptoms of norovirus at NHS.UK.