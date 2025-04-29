Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital performs its 200th Mako robotic-assisted surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital has performed its 200th surgery with the Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system, which enables consultant surgeons to carry out more precise knee and hip replacements.

Patients have experienced reduced pain and faster recovery times, while hospital stays are shorter, with some patients able to go home that same evening. When combined with the latest generation of joint implants, the replacement has the potential to last many years longer with better functional results.

The 200th surgery undertaken at the hospital was for a successful knee replacement surgery that took place by orthopaedic surgeon, Sebastian Dawson-Bowling, who said:

“It is an honour to have carried out the 200th robotically assisted joint replacement at Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital — a significant milestone for both our team and the communities we serve. We’re proud to offer this cutting-edge technology to our hip and knee patients in Sussex, helping them achieve the best possible outcomes and return to a pain-free, active lifestyle as quickly as possible.”

David McNair, Hospital Director at Nuffield Brighton Hospital, said: "Reaching our 200th surgery using the Mako system is a testament to our hospital team’s commitment to providing the local community with exceptional care for joint conditions. This milestone reflects the dedication of our staff and the ongoing support from the outstanding team at Stryker."

The Mako technology is manufactured by Stryker and it highlights Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital’s ambition to provide local people with access to best-in-class healthcare technology. Nuffield Health also recently announced a £200 million partnership with GE Healthcare to invest in the latest AI-enabled diagnostics equipment, underscoring the hospitals position as a leading provider of orthopaedic surgery.