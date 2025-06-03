Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital unveils state-of-the-art upgrade to Theatre 3 with KARL STORZ OR1 System

• Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital unveils state-of-the-art upgrade to its Theatre 3 • This investment will provide high-quality, timely care to both NHS and privately paying patients from the local community • The modern facilities will provide leading clinical facilities for consultants and clinicians to support the healthcare needs of patients from the local community, including people needing complex General and Gynaecological Surgery

Brighton May 2025: Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital is proud to announce the launch of its newly upgraded Theatre 3, featuring the advanceal d KARL STORZ OR1 integrated surgical system — a major investment in surgical innovation and patient care.

Originally installed over 12 years ago, the OR1 system has now been completely modernised, incorporating 3D and 4K technology alongside NIR/ICG fluorescence imaging. Uniquely, both the Head of Department and current Project Manager who led this upgrade were involved in the original installation, providing continuity and deep expertise throughout the process.

The enhanced theatre offers several critical benefits for clinicians and patients alike:

Theatre 3 with KARL STORZ OR1 System

Outstanding image quality and precision

Enhanced depth perception and anatomical visualisation

Improved surgical workflow and efficiency

Advanced capabilities for multidisciplinary procedures

The use of Indocyanine Green (ICG) with Near Infrared (NIR) light enables precise identification of anatomical structures, enhancing safety and surgical accuracy across specialties.

Additional upgrades include:

LEDVISION operating lights featuring patented Focusmatic technology, ideal for shadow-free, high-definition lighting with optimal colour rendering, and no interference with ICG procedures.

ORbiter pendant system, designed for smooth manoeuvrability, space efficiency, and safety, with motorised extension arms and an electromagnetic passive brake system.

Andy Cook, Director of Clinical Services, David McNair, Hospital Director, Jeremy Clark, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon and Andy early, Deputy Theatre Manager

The upgraded Theatre 3 was officially opened with Mr Jeremy Clark, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon, who remarked:

“The upgrade will improve patient safety and advance what we do — the 3D technology in particular gives us cutting-edge, state-of-the-art capability. Multiple specialities will benefit as we take this forward into the future.”

This upgrade reaffirms Nuffield Health Brighton’s ongoing commitment to investment in leading-edge healthcare technology and exceptional surgical care for both private and NHS patients.

David McNair, Hospital Director at Nuffield Brighton Hospital, said:

“This upgrade to Theatre 3 marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to surgical excellence and patient safety. By investing in the latest KARL STORZ OR1 technology, we’re not only enhancing the experience for our clinical teams but also ensuring our patients benefit from the very best in precision, innovation and care. This is a proud moment for the hospital, and one that reflects our vision for the future of healthcare in Brighton.”