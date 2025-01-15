Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital awarded 'gold' two years in a row for commitment to patient safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital is celebrating a ‘Gold’ Quality Data Provider award from the National Joint Registry for the second consecutive year.

The National Joint Registry collects high quality orthopaedic data to provide evidence to support patient safety, standards in quality of care, and overall value in joint replacement surgery.

Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital is one of 34 of Nuffield Health’s hospitals across England and Wales celebrating ‘Gold’ Quality Data Provider awards from the National Joint Registry.

Our Team at Nuffield Health Haywards Heath celebrating their delight in receiving the “GOLD” Quality Data Provider Award from the NJR!

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement procedures to improve clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients. The award is available to all NHS and independent sector hospitals performing joint replacement surgery in England and Wales, and it recognises those hospitals that have met the registry’s highest data quality standards.

The ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’ scheme was introduced to offer all orthopaedic service providers in the NHS and independent sector public recognition. To achieve an award, providers are required to meet a series of six ambitious targets, one of which is compliance with the NJR’s mandatory national audit aimed at assessing data completeness and quality within the registry.

Since the 2022/23 audit year, a three-tier (gold, silver and bronze) awarding system has been applied to encourage all hospitals to strive to achieve the best data quality standard. The ‘Gold’ awards mean that Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital has met a 100% NJR target for sharing data to improve clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients, joining 33 other Nuffield Health hospitals in England and Wales – all Nuffield Health hospitals that are eligible for the scheme - in achieving this accolade.

Mr Tim Wilton, National Joint Registry Medical Director, says: “The NJR Quality Data Provider ‘Gold’ standard is awarded only when the very highest standards are being met in ensuring the timely quality of hospital data on the NJR and is often a reflection of strong departmental efforts to achieve such status.

“As well as being a fundamental driver to inform improved quality of care for patients, registry data provides an important source of evidence for regulators, such as the Care Quality Commission, to inform their judgements about the quality of health services.

“We send our heartfelt congratulations to Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital and their team for their full set of ‘Gold’ standard awards this year.”

David McNair, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital, said: “This is a tremendous achievement for our hospital team, and being recognised for the secondconsecutive year is a well-deserved reward for our dedicated clinicians and non-clinical staff who have diligently contributed clinical records to the National Joint Registry.

“Patients choosing to undergo joint care at Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital benefit from an expert and experienced clinical team, as acknowledged by the National Joint Registry. Additionally, they receive integrated physiotherapy and specialist rehabilitation services, ensuring comprehensive care throughout their journey.”

Full details about the NJR’s Quality Data Provider certificate scheme can be found online at: https://www.njrcentre.org.uk.