Number of young children in West Sussex with speech and language issues has increased as impact of pandemic continues

The impact of the pandemic continues to make itself known with an increase in the number of young children in West Sussex with speech and language issues.

Figures shared with the county council’s children & young people’s services scrutiny committee on Wednesday (January 15) said that 52 under 5s were referred for help in 2021. In 2023 it had increased to 306.

On top of that, the number of referrals for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), rose from 487 in 2021 to 1,092 in 2023 – an increase of 124%.

Claire Prince, head of service – SEND and inclusion, said Covid had been ‘a factor’ when it came to the increase, particularly with the youngest children who had missed out on things such as going to nursery and socialising with other tots.

County Hall, Chichester

She added: “That is definitely having an impact on those children in school in terms of their speech, language and communication, but also in their social, emotional and mental health needs and their social relationships.

“Covid is a factor but I don’t think it’s the only factor.”

Last summer, the council launched its ‘Right From The Start’ early years and childcare strategy.

Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children and young people, learning & skills, presented a report outlining the work being done regarding the early identification of special needs in youngsters, especially those under the age of five.

Mrs Russell said there were already signs that the strategy was having a positive impact.

But there were also a number of challenges – not least the number of children with Education, Health & Care Plans.

In 2014, when nationwide education reforms for children with special needs were introduced, there were around 3,400 such plans in place in West Sussex.

As of December 2024, there were 9,408.

While accepting that the pandemic had not been the only cause, Ms Russell said Covid had been a ‘definite line in the sand’, adding: “That exponential rise really kicked off around 2020/21. That’s a line in the sand really – it’s got to have had some impact.”

Looking at the other challenges, money was high on the list. Since the 2014 reforms, there has been an increase in funding of around 58% – but demand has risen by 140%.

The recruitment and retention of staff also ‘remains a problem’.

As does the lack of funding to give SEND children access to wraparound care – things such as breakfast clubs and after school clubs. This is a national issue, which the council has been lobbying government to address.

The committee stressed the need for clear communication with parents and carers about what information and support was available to them – and to encourage feedback.

On the latter point, Mrs Russell shared a statement from one parent, which read ‘You’ve given us support and guidance. Because of this, we feel confident that our child will get the right support going into school’.

She added: “I think that if we can achieve that with as many of our parents as possible, we know we’re on the right track.”