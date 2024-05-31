Nursing home staff from West Sussex village raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society with five-mile walk
Staff from Compton House Nursing Home, also known as Lindfield Christian Care Home, went on the sponsored walk to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.
Adelaide Asibwa said: “I organised this walk because I felt that there was need to raise dementia awareness.”
Just last year Alzheimer’s Research UK said one in two people will be directly affected by dementia because they will either care for someone with the condition or develop it themselves or both.
The five-mile walk on Saturday, May 25, started at Waitrose in Haywards Heath at 9.30am, going through Franklands Village and Lindfield High Street, before looping back to the starting point.
Adelaide said: “We thought we need to unite together to fight this illness that apparently has no cure. Families and carers need proper training that can enable those affected to live longer and with fewer difficulties that they face now.”
She said many people do not understand the different types of dementia and said everyone with the condition needs to be treated individually.
She said: “Compton House has always supported the Alzheimer's Society by doing fundraising, cake baking, crafts and other events like ‘Elf Day’. I have been a dementia friend and Alzheimer’s supporter since 2018. United we stand against dementia.”