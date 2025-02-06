Silverdale Practice in Burgess Hill has emailed Southern Water about an ongoing drainage issue that is affecting patients’ access to services.

The practice had announced the problem at www.silverdalepractice.nhs.uk in January, saying it is having a ‘temporary impact’. They said the practice is working hard to make sure all patients can access services and to make sure any temporary arrangements will be for ‘as short a time as possible’.

The message said: “Please be assured that our absolute priority is to ensure that you can continue to access the care you need.”

On Wednesday, February 5, Silverdale Practice sent the Mid Sussex Times a copy of an email sent to Southern Water, which requests an ‘urgent meeting’ with the utility company. The practice called the situation ‘serious’, saying that staff were still working under the parameters of a risk assessment.

Staff at Silverdale Practice checking the drains

The practice said services at Silverdale are limited to ensure that the sewers do not get blocked again, and the email expressed concern about the possibility of contaminated sewerage on the practice grounds.

The email said the issue is still causing ‘huge logistical issues’ and ‘takes up hours of staff and management time’ to organise. It added that the practice is accommodating patients at The Avenue Surgery, but said this cannot continue indefinitely.

The email said some staff are checking the drains and sewerage for blockages daily, and said the situation has been ongoing for four months.

A Southern Water spokesman told this newspaper: “The sewer was blocked by a third party construction contractor dumping concrete into the sewer. We made repairs as quickly as possible given the challenge and at considerable expense. We’ve fitted additional equipment to prevent sewers backing up. While we’re sorry for the disruption caused by this incident we are unable to assist them further.”

Silverdale Practice in Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Street View

The message at www.silverdalepractice.nhs.uk explained that the drainage issue is affecting staff car park and practice building.

It said: “While we have been able to reopen the site after a temporary closure over Christmas, services and access at our Silverdale Practice are still limited as essential work takes place to fix the issue. At the current time, you do not need to do anything differently. If your appointment has been moved to our Avenue site, you will be informed by our Patient Services Team.”

The January message said the practice had met with Southern Water and the building’s landlord, and said the practice has been advised that work to fix the drains could take three months.

It said: “We are currently in close discussion with our colleagues at NHS Sussex to consider if we need to take any additional steps and if we do, we will keep you updated on progress as soon as we have further information, via direct communication and our practice website. Please continue to contact the practice as you usually do – via eConsult or telephone – and our team will be there to help and guide you to the service you require.”

The practice thanked its team for working on managing the issue and thanked everyone for their patience.