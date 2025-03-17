Operator of Lewes district sports centres to save enough electricity to power 80 homes

Lewes District Council has announced that the operator of sports centres in the district is set to save enough electricity to power up to 80 homes a year thanks to a range of new energy saving equipment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wave Active runs sports facilities for the District Council in Newhaven, Seaford, Lewes and Peacehaven and four swimming pools.

The council said their team has been upgrading pool circulation pumps, while introducing pool covers and new LED lighting with the aim of reducing the use of electricity and gas, and lowering carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They called the gains ‘highly significant’ with new pumps at two pools saving 12,000 kWh of electricity in January 2025, compared to January last year.

A high-tech energy saving pool cover at Seahaven Swim & Fitness in Newhaven. From left: Duncan Kerr, CEO at Wave Active, Fred Furner and Courtnee Chant

Fred Furner, Head of Property, Quality and Compliance at Wave Active, said: “I was expecting some impressive data from the new kit we’ve put in place, but we were surprised by the level of energy efficiencies we’ve seen. We work very hard to ensure our pools run at optimum levels at all times, both for the maximum enjoyment of the thousands of people who use them, but also to bring down electricity and gas costs and reduce carbon emissions.”

Other energy saving measures include a voltage optimisation unit at Peacehaven, new pool covers at Seahaven Swim & Fitness Centre in Newhaven and Lewes Leisure Centre, and new ‘ultra efficient’ pool circulation pumps and LED pool lights in Newhaven and at Lewes Leisure Centre. The floodlights at the Downs Leisure Centre are now LEDs too. The council said all the measures combined should save over 200,000 kWh every year – the equivalent of up to 80 homes.

Courtnee Chant, Operations Manager at Wave Active, said: “Technology in our sector is unrecognisable from 10 years ago. Modern pool equipment such as the latest pumps are much more efficient today, which is great news for lowering costs and reducing carbon emissions. To ensure water quality meets the standards we demand, we filter 30 tonnes of water every 24 hours at the Seahaven Swim and Fitness Centre alone, so the potential for savings is clearly significant.

“Our new pool covers are also far more effective at retaining heat, meaning we don’t use as much energy to keep the water at a temperature of 28.5 oC for swimmers.”