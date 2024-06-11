Opportunity to improve people's health and happiness comes to Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slimming World is inviting people who have lost weight at a local group, either former or current members, to start their very own weight loss group.

Beckie, who manages a team of 12 Consultants who run 21 Slimming World group in the award winning Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seahaven team, says: “Becoming a Slimming World Consultant means becoming part of a well-loved and recognised brand with more than 50 years of experience behind it, which has supported hundreds of thousands of people to lose weight and to adopt new habits to stay slim for life.

"We are supporting people to change their mindset and form new habits around eating and becoming more active, and this a rare chance to make a real difference.

“Its amazing to know that I’m helping people to get that same felling I had when I lost 4 stone 6.5lbs, there is no better job in the world, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I work from home and I fit work around my family life while at the same time having a fulfilling role supporting others to change their lives and achieve their dreams.

New consultants graduating.

"All Consultants who run a Slimming World group have successfully lost weight as members themselves and this is the only special qualification they’ll need – except an abundance of personal qualities, including warmth and passion!

"We receive in-depth training from the Slimming World Academy to ensure we provide our members with the practical and psychological support they need to make long-term changes to their eating and activity habits.

"Ultimately we understanding how it feels to struggle with weight, the experience of losing weight and the deeper-level thinking and strategies it takes to reach and maintain a healthy weight. With our generous, flexible Food Optimising eating plan you can lose weight without ever going hungry, and become more active at your own pace with our Body Magic activity program.

"Most importantly we understand why belonging to a warm and friendly group of fellow slimmer’s who care about each other’s success, while receiving powerful, personalised support – to help them understand themselves as a slimmer and gain the know-how and confidence to build healthy new habits that last, is so important to life long success."

There is a Consultant Opportunity event being run at Meridian Hall, East Grinstead RH19 3LT on Sunday, June 30 from 3pm till 5pm for you to find out more about this exciting role.