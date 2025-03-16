Organisation of MRCPCH exam held at Conquest Hospital praised by examiner

The team that organised the recent Membership of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (MRCPCH) exam held at Conquest Hospital have been praised by the external examiner for ‘delivering an excellent MRCPCH exam.’

The MRCPCH Clinical exam is a part of the MRCPCH qualification, which assesses the clinical skills and knowledge of paediatricians.

This exam includes components such as clinical scenarios and Objective Structured Clinical Examinations (OSCEs), where candidates demonstrate their ability to diagnose, manage, and communicate effectively in real-world paediatric situations.

The MRCPCH qualification is highly regarded and essential for paediatricians aiming to become consultants.

Senior Examiner, Brian Kelly said: “Thank you Hastings Conquest Team for delivering an excellent MRCPCH exam. It was a pleasure for me to meet so many kind and dedicated colleagues and trainees. The candidates were very appreciative of the opportunity and the atmosphere within the exam.”

Matthew Clark, Consultant Paediatrician and Chief of Division, Women and Children said: “The recent exam held in the Education Centre at Conquest Hospital was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Conquest team. The seamless organisation and supportive environment created by the team ensured that candidates could perform at their best. The positive feedback from the candidates highlights the success of the event and the importance of such exams in shaping the future of paediatric care.”