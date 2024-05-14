Orthopaedic hospital provides ‘career saving’ physiotherapy to injured international decathlete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Horder Centre in Crowborough has played a crucial role in supporting international decathlete Harry Kendall recover from a career threatening injury.

Harry, who has represented England at the Commonwealth Games, developed hip and groin pain after overextending a muscle going over a hurdle.

He struggled to continue his training, jeopardising a career that involves a mix of running, jumping, throwing and sprinting.

The Horder Centre's Physiotherapist Mike Anderson with international decathlete Harry Kendall

Following a recommendation from his coach, Harry sought the expert care of The Horder Centre’s Outpatient Physiotherapy Team.

Following a thorough assessment of Harry, an exercise rehabilitation plan was established, which involved starting gently with active flexibility and mobility to gain muscle strength back into the affected areas.

This created a platform to progress his exercises, tailoring them to suit Harry’s athletic needs and enabling him to return to competing.

Harry said: “Now I am able to train almost back at my usual level. Without all this treatment, I wouldn’t be competing and my season would have probably been a right off in the summer. I wouldn’t have been able to do any competitions.

“If I had to sum up my experience with The Horder Centre in three words it would be helpful, comprehensive and career-saving.”

Mike Anderson, Physiotherapist at The Horder Centre, said: “Hip and groin symptoms are common for those who exercise, play sports, or are involved in athletics. That area is prone to injury, overload or subject to symptoms.

“Harry has really good grounding and body awareness due to his history being an athlete. I’m confident that when I give him things to do in the sessions, he goes away and does them correctly and diligently, and tries not to overload himself to create any excess symptoms or regression.

“Harry has progressed well over the last three months, and we have seen improvements in our objective examination.