Pants strung around West Sussex village to highlight Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

East Preston Yarnbombers made a variety of underpants in various shades of blue for September and hung them in various places in the village centre, along with a plea to men to get a P.S.A. test.

The pants are a cheeky way of drawing attention to a common cancer in men and the fact early detection can make all the difference.

The yarnbombers said: "We’re delighted to be supporting Below The Belt in their campaign to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

"September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and East Preston will be pulling out all the stops to get the message out there."

Below the Belt launched in East Preston in July as a prostate cancer support group for men 'who need real talk, real support and a place to just be'.

The aim is to break the silence around men’s health. The group organised a PSA testing event for everyone aged over 35 with a prostate at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church on Monday, September 22.

Early detection of prostate cancer saves lives and free test kits will be handed out from 5pm to 8pm. A JustGiving campaign raised £1,532 to fund the event. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/belowthebelt for more information.

1 . Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Pants made by East Preston Yarnbombers have been spread around East Preston to raise awareness of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and highlight the local Below The Belt support group Photo: Elaine Hammond

