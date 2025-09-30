Partnership working transforms dental care for vulnerable patients in Sussex

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust and Nuffield Health deliver life-changing dental procedures for patients with complex needs. A pioneering partnership between Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT) and Nuffield Health, the UK’s largest healthcare charity, is transforming access to dental care for patients with complex needs across Sussex.

SCFT’s Special Care Dentistry Service is dedicated to providing high-quality dental care for individuals who may find it difficult to access treatment in a general dental practice. Their passion for ensuring that everyone in the community receives compassionate, accessible, and expert dental care, regardless of their circumstances has led them to pursuing an integrated provision of care.

For nearly two decades, the Trust’s Special Care Dental Service has collaborated with Nuffield Health’s Haywards Heath hospital to deliver essential dental procedures under general anaesthetic for adults with learning disabilities, neurodiversity, and severe anxiety. This unique model has significantly reduced waiting times and cancellations, ensuring that some of the most vulnerable members of society receive timely, compassionate care.

Rob Emanuel, Consultant in Special Care Dentistry, said:

NHS and Nuffield Health Dental Team

“Historically, our patients faced frequent cancellations due to NHS theatre space being prioritised for acute procedures. Partnering with Nuffield Health has allowed us to treat dental care as an equal surgical priority, improving outcomes and patient experience.”

The partnership offers a hybrid model: while some procedures continue in NHS hospitals, the majority of adult general anaesthetic cases are now carried out at the independent facility. Patients benefit from private rooms, a calm recovery environment, and staff trained to support individuals with complex needs.

Zena, a patient at SCFT’s Special Care Dentistry Service, has faced longstanding challenges accessing routine dental care due to her additional needs. She has been receiving treatment at Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital through the NHS pathway for several years. Her mother, Ann, shares the impact this has had on their lives:

“Coming through this NHS pathway to Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital has made an enormous difference. The team have been so kind and patient, making her feel completely safe. They understand because they see so many patients like Zena who can become distressed over the smallest things. It’s such a comfort to know she can now get the treatment she needs without fear. Dr Emanuel is incredibly caring, and I can’t praise him enough. It’s wonderful to see the NHS and independent sector working together to make services like this possible.”

Ann, a parent of a patient, with Lisa, Nursing Associate on the Ward

Karen Eastman, Chief Medical Officer for SCFT says:

“We are deeply committed to ensuring that every patient, regardless of their circumstances, can access the care they need. This partnership with Nuffield Health reflects that passion. By working together across sectors, we’re breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive, compassionate dental service for those who need it most.”

David McNair, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital, said:

“We’re proud to have supported Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust for nearly 20 years, helping to deliver safe, timely care for patients who need general anaesthesia for essential dental treatment. Our long-standing partnership is built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to improving access and outcomes for some of the most vulnerable individuals in our community. As the UK’s largest healthcare charity, we’re pleased to provide a calm and supportive setting where patients feel at ease, and where our teams can make a real difference.”

You can find out more about SCFT and the Special Care Dentistry Service on their website www.sussexcommunity.nhs.net.

The full published article can be found at: https://www.bsscd.org/bsscd-journal-25-1-opinion