Patient Participation Group is now in full swing in Haywards Heath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite having to halt their good work during the pandemic, Lindfield Medical Centre Patient Participation Group (LMC PPG) is back up and running, bringing together ideas to support and enhance patients experience at the surgery.

All members of the group are patients of the surgery themselves and are fully aware of the obstacles facing the 11,000 patients. Luckily the group also includes professional members of the Medical Centre which enables all parties to understand challenges they face within the surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first task for the group has been to produce a newsletter, aimed at providing information to patients, about matters within the surgery and also highlighting the many services within the community, for example pharmacies, that may offer initial assistance without the need for doctor intervention.