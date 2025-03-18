Patient reunited with life-saving ambulance team

The quick-thinking of a Bognor wife saw her husband receive the life-saving treatment he needed, and go on to be reunited with his life-savers recently.

Carol alerted the ambulance service when she found her husband, Kevin, 76, unresponsive on the sofa at home at home on the afternoon of November 27, 2024.

Getting him to the floor and calling 999, Carol was connected to emergency medical advisor team leader, Syreeta Nolan, who categorised the call as a Category 1 emergency.

Syreeta guided Carol through performing effective CPR while resource dispatcher, Ramona Poppe co-ordinated a team of clinicians and community first responders to the scene.

Kevin was reunited with the ambulance team at Tangmere. Pic: SECAmb

Associate ambulance practitioner, Joanna Payne and emergency care support worker, Rachel Gosling were the first to arrive, closely followed by community first responder, Ewout Benschop.

However, as they reached the home, Kevin began breathing but then experienced a seizure.

SORT technician, Natalie Oliver-Ironmonger and paramedic, Ashley Carter arrived shortly after, and the team worked together to stabilise Kevin before transporting him to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, where he made a strong recovery.

Kevin and Carol were able to be reunited with Joanna, Rachel, and Ewout at the Tangmere Make Ready Centre to celebrate his remarkable recovery.

Kevin revealed that he has since been receiving treatment for a small brain tumour and is doing well, with regular three-month check-ups.

“Carol's quick-thinking and immediate response were pivotal in getting Kevin the help he needed,” said Joanna.

“We were all so glad to see Kevin doing well and can’t thank them enough for visiting us.”

“We are forever thankful to everyone who helped us that day,” said Kevin. “It was quite overwhelming to meet Joanna, Rachel, and Ewout and to personally thank them for everything.”

If you would like to learn how to perform CPR, please click here for more information.