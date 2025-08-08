Patients across Sussex receiving the benefits of new health professionals in their GP practices

A growing number of appointments across Sussex are now being delivered by a range of healthcare professionals working in GP surgeries, reflecting the changing shape of modern general practice.

New NHS data shows that in June 2025, more than 960,000 appointments took place in general practice across Sussex. Of these, 57 per cent were delivered by professionals other than a GP, including advanced nurse practitioners, physiotherapists, clinical pharmacists, mental health care coordinators and others working as part of local GP practice teams.

Additional health professionals in GP practices are offering an increase in appointments, improved access for patients, and mean people are seen by the clinician best suited to help them first time.

Many practices are also working together to offer appointments with mental health care coordinators and social prescribers, who are able to help patients in a holistic way. These professionals can refer people to more specialised services or community groups to improve their overall wellbeing, as well as supporting them with medical issues they may be living with.

This growing diversity of roles in general practice is the focus of NHS Sussex’s primary care public awareness campaign. The campaign invites people to become more familiar with the different professionals working in their local surgery, and better understand what to expect when they get in touch.

Dr Andy Hodson, who is a GP working in Sussex and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said:

“We have diverse teams working in surgeries in Sussex who are highly qualified to help with certain health issues and all work together to provide the best service for patients.

“We know that many patients are living with complex and interconnected health issues and as part of their ongoing care, they can access support from various team members without always needing to see the doctor every time.

“For example, Clinical Pharmacists are there to support patients with medicine queries and issues with the medicines they might be taking. While doctors are highly trained in medicines management, Pharmacists are sometimes better placed to give advice about medicines and any side effects, freeing up GPs to focus on the more complex cases.

“Additionally, physiotherapists are experts in supporting patients with any aches, pains and strains they might be dealing with, and can refer on to specialist services for diagnostics, if they are needed.”

Access to general practice services has been a focus for the NHS both locally and nationally following the publication of the Government’s delivery plan for recovering access to primary care. The national plan aimed to address two key objectives:

To tackle the ‘8am rush’ and reduce the number of people struggling to contact their practice and;

For patients to know on the day they contact their practice, how their request will be managed.

As well as empowering patients to take control of their healthcare using tools such as the NHS app and raising awareness of self-referral services, the plan aims to support practices to implement ‘modern general practice’ services including upgraded phone systems and improved GP systems, as well as increasing the capacity of services and reducing bureaucracy.

Amy Galea, Chief Integration and Primary Care Officer at NHS Sussex, said:

“We know people value being able to access their GP surgery quickly and easily. One of the ways we’re making this happen is by growing the range of skilled professionals who can support patients – often without needing to see a GP first. Every member of the team plays an important role, and our campaign is here to help people understand how general practice is working today and what to expect when they contact their surgery.”

In June, data also shows that 44 per cent of appointments in Sussex were delivered on the same day, and more than 78 per cent took place within two weeks of booking. The rate of patients who did not attend their appointment was 3.1 per cent in Sussex, compared with 4.1 per cent nationally.

Information about how GP teams work together and the roles you might find in your local GP practice is available on the NHS Sussex website, where you can hear from some local healthcare professionals working in surgeries across Sussex.