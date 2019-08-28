Peacehaven care home continues to be ‘good’

A Peacehaven care home remains ‘good’, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.

Cliff Court care home provides personal and nursing care to 16 people aged 65 and over and specialises in looking after people living with dementia.

Cliff Court care home in Peacehaven. Picture: Google Street View

Health bosses inspected the care home at The Promenade on June 27-28.

The CQC report, which has since been published, said people were protected from risk of harm and abuse and staff knew what action to take if they had any concerns

It added: “There were enough staff working at Cliff Court care home and staff had been recruited safely.

“Staff understood risk and the need to update care plans and risk assessments with any changes to a person’s support needs. People were supported to take their medicines.”

