Peacehaven care home for people with autism gets ‘good’ rating from CQC

A residential care home for people with autism has received an overall ‘good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Telscombe Road is in Peacehaven and is provided and run by Ambitious about Autism.

The care home received a ‘good’ rating for all categories: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The CQC’s view of the service said: “People lived at the service safely and were protected from avoidable harm. A learning culture ensured that risks were minimised. All staff were appropriately trained and knew the steps to follow if they identified a safeguarding issue. The service was clean and medicines were administered safely. People’s needs were assessed and the service worked with other professionals to ensure people received the best support and best outcomes.”

It continued: “People received kindness and compassion from staff who also promoted people’s independence. People had choice and their needs were met. Staff welfare was managed well by the registered manager.”

The CQC went on to say that care was delivered in a ‘person-centred way’ and people had the tools to communicate their needs. It said there were weekly planners in place for activities and trips and said people were able to chose what they wanted to do each week.

They said: “The registered manager was approachable and had a clear vision about the future of the service putting people’s needs at the centre of everything. Staff had a voice and we were told managers listened to and responded to concerns or issues raised.”

The CQC added: “We observed people at the service and witnessed safe care and support. All relatives we spoke with told us they knew their loved ones were safe, that staff were correctly trained and care and support needs were responded to.”

It said: “People had choice in all aspects of their daily lives and were involved in decision making about how they spent there time, who with and where. The service was homely and known hazards had been removed. The service worked closely with relatives to make sure people living at the service felt like it was their home.”