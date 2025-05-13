Peacehaven care home launches new initiative to connect residents with community

A care home in Peacehaven has launched a daily walking initiative to improve residents’ wellbeing and help them create meaningful connections in the community.

HC-One announced that the initiavtive, known as ‘Haven on the Move’, began in May at Haven Care Home in Telscombe Cliffs Way.

It aims to combine physical activity with community outreach as residents and colleagues visit nearby businesses and community spaces while delivering homemade treats that have been baked by the residents.

Daryl Winsor, HC-One’s Haven Care Home Manager, said: “Haven on the Move is about so much more than a daily walk. It’s about creating joyful, meaningful experiences that enhance our residents’ wellbeing and sense of purpose. What makes this initiative truly special is the whole-home approach. It’s not just our care colleagues – our wellbeing, housekeeping, maintenance, kitchen, admin, and management teams are all actively involved.”

HC-One said the initiative has many benefits for residents, including improved mobility, elevated mood, reduced feelings of isolation, and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to their community.

They said Mel Rosborough, Wellbeing Coordinator at Haven Care Home, works with residents to plan destinations and organise baking activities. The treats are professionally packaged with the HC-One logo to raise awareness of the care home.