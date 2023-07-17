A care home in Pease Pottage was rated Good in its first inspection by the CQC.

Ullswater Cottage in Pease Pottage has been rated as ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission in its first inspection as part of Silverlake Care.

The service near Crawley provides care, accommodation, and rehabilitation for people with an acquired brain injury (ABI).

The report noted that ‘People received personalised care and support specific to their needs and preferences’ and ‘People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.’

Pease Pottage care home rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Silverlake Care

The inspector also stated that ‘The service focused on care and rehabilitation from ABI and had specific staff deployed to assess and assist people to rehabilitate.’

Comments from relatives and service users to the inspector were also very positive including ‘I’m happy here, I think it is run very well’, ‘I get on perfectly well with the staff, they listen to me and respect me’, ‘The staff all seem very well-trained and knowledgeable’ and ‘They are very good to me, I can’t fault the staff. They respect my choices and are there when I need them.’

Tony Stein, Chief Executive of Healthcare Management Solutions which operates Silverlake Care, said: “We are all delighted with the outcome of Ullswater Cottage’s CQC inspection.

“While the inspector’s report is very pleasing, the comments from the families and the residents are particularly welcome. Our aim is always to support and care for individuals in the very best way possible and it is evident that the staff at Ullswater Cottage are doing that in the very best way.”