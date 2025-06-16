People from Sussex are being urged to be part of health research

Sussex residents are being urged to sign up to a UK-wide health research registry, as part of the nation’s biggest-ever recruitment drive for clinical trials. The call comes after new figures showed more than 11,000 took part in health and care research supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) in the last year.

Health and care leaders are calling on residents to register with the NIHR’s Be Part of Research registry. This free online service matches people to suitable studies based on their interests, location and demographic data, such as age, sex and ethnic group.

More than 51,000 people in the south east have already joined the service. They join more than more than half a million people registered across the UK.

But significantly more people are being asked to sign up to this life-changing service. The campaign, which launches today (16 June), aims to register another 1.5 million people.

People choose conditions for trials they want to take part in, for example heart disease and diabetes. They are then contacted about suitable trials by email - making it easier than ever to find and take part in vital health and care research.

Taking part in health research helps develop new treatments, improves the NHS, public health and social care, and saves lives. Everyone can take part , whether they have a health condition or not. Some studies seek people without the condition being studied, so researchers can compare them to those who have it.

The studies on Be Part of Research take place in a range of places including hospitals, GP practices, or even from home. For example, by responding to an online questionnaire about a person’s health condition.

Be Part of Research has already been used to enroll more than 90,000 people across the UK to over 100 studies, including the UK’s first norovirus vaccine trial.

The call for more people to sign up comes as new figures show more than 57,000 people took part in studies supported by the NIHR in the south east region in the 12 months from 1 April 2024 (see notes to editors for full figures).

Dr Stephen Barnett, Network Director NIHR South East Regional Research Delivery Network said:

“It is inspiring to see that over 57,000 people selflessly volunteered to take part in health and care research across our region last year, including more than 11,000 in East Sussex and West Sussex alone. People not only took part in research within the NHS - trusts and GP surgeries - but also in places closer to home like schools, care homes, local authorities and hospices. These participants are shaping the future of health and care, each one driving progress, discovery and hope for generations to come. Our Be Part of Research service helps make it easier for people to take part in vital research and I encourage anyone to sign up.”

Professor Lucy Chappell, CEO of the NIHR and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, said: “Tomorrow’s treatments are today’s research. We are calling on the British public to sign up to Be Part of Research, our world-leading register, to find studies that they can take part in. Whether you are a healthy volunteer, or have a particular condition, you can be part of research that makes a difference.

"It is vital that health and care research represents society, reflecting the diversity within it to produce the best treatments. Research that includes people from all backgrounds and from across the country will produce findings that benefit and serve everybody. Being a part of research is a great way to get involved and give back in a way that can change lives, accelerate knowledge and benefit us all. Members of the public will be able to use the NHS App and be matched to vital trials through the Be Part of Research service.”

People can sign up to be contacted about studies that are right for them by creating a free Be Part of Research account at bepartofresearch.uk.