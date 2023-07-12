NationalWorldTV
People in Eastbourne are 28 per cent more likely to have high blood pressure, according to health research programme

A health research programme has said that people in Eastbourne are 28 per cent more likely to have high blood pressure than residents elsewhere in the country.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST

Our Future Health has opened 15 new locations this month, including one in Eastbourne, to find out why residents are more likely to have high blood pressure. The health research programme now has 70 clinics across the UK.

A spokesperson from the programme said: “Our Future Health aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.  

“As well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.”

Eastbourne seafront. Picture from Sussex WorldEastbourne seafront. Picture from Sussex World
Working in collaboration with the NHS, the programme is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new clinics.

Anyone over the age of 18 can also join by signing up online, completing an online health questionnaire and booking a short clinic appointment. 

Chief medical officer at Our Future Health Dr Raghib Ali OBE said: “We want to reach all kinds of people, especially those who have never done anything like this before.”

