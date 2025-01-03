People urged to know how to treat winter viruses as cases rise across Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS in Sussex is calling on people to make sure they have medication at home and know the simple steps to recover from flu and covid this January.

Across the country, rates for flu have risen significantly. Latest data shows there were 5,000 patients with the virus being treated in hospital nationally at the end of last week - almost 3.5 times higher than the same week in 2023.

For many people the following advice will help them to recover from the flu:

rest and sleepkeep warmtake paracetamol or ibuprofen to lower your temperature and treat aches and painsgive paracetamol or ibuprofen to your child if they're distressed or uncomfortable – check the packaging or leaflet to make sure the medicine is suitable for your child, or speak to a pharmacist or GP if you're not suredrink plenty of water to avoid dehydration (your pee should be light yellow or clear)A pharmacist can give treatment advice and recommend flu remedies. Do not take paracetamol and flu remedies that contain paracetamol at the same time as it's easy to take more than the recommended dose.

Antibiotics do not work for viral infections such as flu.

Flu is very infectious and easily spread to other people. You're more likely to give it to others in the first 5 days.

Flu is spread by germs from coughs and sneezes, which can live on hands and surfaces for 24 hours.

To reduce the risk of spreading flu:

wash your hands often with warm water and soapcover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze (if you do not have a tissue, cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow, not into your hand)bin used tissues as quickly as possibleTry to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you have a high temperature or you do not feel well enough to do your normal activities.

NHS Sussex also advises residents to ensure they have a well-stocked medicine cabinet with essentials such as pain relief, cold and flu remedies, and rehydration salts to manage minor illnesses at home.

Those feeling unwell and needing medical advice are encouraged to use NHS 111 online or call 111 for guidance rather than visiting GP surgeries or hospitals unless absolutely necessary.

The NHS in Sussex is also calling on all eligible individuals to book their flu and RSV vaccinations if they have not yet received it.

Vaccination remains especially important for vulnerable groups, including older adults, pregnant women, young children, and those with long-term health conditions. While appointments for flu and RSV vaccines are still available, many eligible individuals have not yet taken up this vital protection.

This winter marks the first time the RSV vaccine has been offered in NHS history. RSV can cause common cold symptoms but can progress to severe respiratory conditions, such as pneumonia, particularly in infants and older adults. Alongside flu and COVID-19, RSV is contributing to a concerning rise in respiratory illness.

Flu jabs can be booked at local pharmacies. Individuals can find their local Pharmacy service. This service will remain available until 31 March 2025. They can also contact their GP practice to inquire about appointments.

James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, stated:

“The winter flu season has hit the NHS earlier than usual this year and NHS staff continue to work tirelessly to keep patients safe and provide high-quality care despite unprecedented demand.

“With families and friends gathering over the festive season and New Year celebrations, the peak of seasonal viruses is likely still ahead over the coming days.

“Many people will be able to recover at home with rest and over the counter medication but we know that some of our more vulnerable population will need medical help and we want to ensure that services are available when they need them.

“We are urging everyone to know the basic advice to treat these winter illnesses, and make sure you have at home what you need for you and your loved ones. If you need medical help, know where to go for the most appropriate support.

"By understanding the available services and making the right choice, you can be seen more quickly while also helping emergency teams focus on those who need them most."

“Anyone who needs medical support should continue to use services as normal – 999 and A&E only in an emergency, and for other urgent health needs, use NHS 111 or 111 online.”

For further information on winter vaccinations, hygiene advice, and managing winter illnesses, visit the NHS Sussex website or contact your GP or local pharmacy.