People urged to recover at home with norovirus and help to stop the spread

Health leaders are calling on the public to remember that home is the best place to recover from norovirus after rising rates in the community – and high numbers of people attending health services.

This week, the NHS is working hard to ensure it can support those who need it most – and is asking those with norovirus to take steps to recover as quickly as possible at home.

Norovirus – commonly known as the winter vomiting bug – lasts usually between 12 and 48 hours. During this time, it is best to rest, ensure you stay hydrated, and minimise contact with others while symptomatic.

Symptoms include sudden-onset vomiting, diarrhoea, and sometimes fever or stomach cramps. People are most infectious while symptomatic, but it is also possible to pass on the virus both before symptoms appear and after they have resolved.

NHS Sussex advises anyone experiencing norovirus symptoms to stay at home and avoid contact with others until at least 48 hours after symptoms have stopped. This includes refraining from visiting workplaces, social gatherings, and healthcare settings unless urgent or necessary.

For those who remain concerned about their symptoms and believe they may need emergency review, further support is available. Individuals can use the NHS 111 online symptom-checker or call 111 for round-the-clock urgent medical advice and access to the out-of-hours GP service, offer self-care advice, and arrange appointments, including allocating arrival times at Urgent Treatment Centres or A&E.

Individuals should also take paracetamol to manage symptoms, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, and maintain good hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and warm water. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are not effective against norovirus.

The NHS in Sussex is seeing an increase in people attending Emergency Departments with norovirus and people are being asked to stay at home, rest and recover.

Andy Hodson, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex and West Sussex GP, said: "Norovirus spreads quickly, but simple actions can help you recover quickly and significantly reduce the risk of it spreading to loved ones and the wider community. Staying at home while infectious, taking care to stay hydrated, and practising good hygiene are key..

“For most people this is an unpleasant, short-lived illness and you will make a full recovery within 2 to 3 days without needing any medicine. It does cause your body to lose water and salts, which can lead to dehydration, so it is important to drink plenty of fluids to prevent this.

“Antibiotics do not help with norovirus and so for most people, staying at home, res, taking care to stay hydrated and practicing good hygiene will be key. If you are concerned about your symptoms, talk to your GP by phone, contact NHS 111 or visit the NHS norovirus webpage for advice.”Please be extra careful not to take norovirus to our hospitals or other care locations, such as GP practices or care homes.

“This holiday season, we urge everyone to act responsibly to protect loved ones and the wider community.

“Of course, A&E remains open and available if you feel your symptoms constitute an emergency.”Hydration is critical during this illness, as vomiting and diarrhoea can lead to dehydration. Drinking plenty of fluids is especially important for young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

"It is also helpful to take measures to prevent the spread of the virus within households. Contaminated clothing or bedding should be washed at 60°C with detergent, and surfaces should be disinfected using bleach-based cleaning products.

"With families gathering to celebrate the holidays, it is particularly important to avoid cooking or helping to prepare meals for others until at least 48 hours after symptoms have resolved. Norovirus can contaminate food through handling by infected individuals, further increasing the risk of transmission.

"Norovirus immunity is short-lived, and there is no cross-strain immunity, meaning it is possible to catch the virus multiple times if exposed to different strains. By taking these precautions, residents can help reduce the spread of norovirus this festive season, protect vulnerable individuals, and support local healthcare services."