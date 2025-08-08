People urged to share their views to help shape NHS services for the future

Health leaders in Sussex are calling for people across Sussex to share what matters to them about the NHS, and where further improvement is needed.

A public survey is running from 06 August to 07 September to hear views and experiences from local people of health services.

People are encouraged to share feedback on how NHS services are currently meeting the needs of local communities, and how this can be improved for the future.

All of the feedback received will help to shape NHS Sussex’s plans for 2026-27. They will help to develop final commissioning intentions for next year, setting out how we, as a strategic commissioner, are considering the needs of our population, where further improvements are needed for next year, and how we can commission NHS services that address health inequalities and improve outcomes.

All of this is based on the direction set out in the Sussex jointly agreed system strategy Improving Lives Together and the Government’s 10 Year Health Plan.

This latest survey builds on a strong foundation of involving people in our work and the planning of NHS services.

During the development of Improving Lives Together, our system strategy, we undertook extensive engagement with residents in Sussex including:

800 individual conversations in public engagement events, 1,440 survey responses on our ambition priorities,

500 interviews and direct feedback through partners, including Healthwatch, face-to-face and virtual workshops with 420 people,

online communication reaching more than 200,000 people.

This informed our core priorities to ensure we focus on joined up care and support in neighbourhoods and communities, prevention and early intervention, and supporting our workforce to meet the needs of our population.

We have since built on that insight through regular engagement with local people to gather feedback on a range of topics, including a series of public meetings led by NHS Sussex in early 2025 that fed into the Government’s ‘Change NHS’ public conversation on the future of the NHS.

All feedback shared through this survey will help to inform the plans for NHS Sussex for 2026/27.

Stephen Lightfoot, Chair of NHS Sussex, said:

"Our ambition of Improving Lives Together requires the NHS and all our partners in Sussex to deliver more care in the communities where we live. So, we need as many residents of Sussex to complete this survey as possible to help us prioritise the changes required in our local NHS services to achieve this ambition and improve the health of the communities and residents we serve."