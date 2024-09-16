Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The risk of unprotected sex carries the chance of catching a sexually transmitted infection.

Many sexually transmitted infections can go undetected, with some STIs leading to infertility in women.

As students prepare to return to university, Well Pharmacy have shared the tell-tale signs of five common STIs.

Millions of students will be returning to university across the UK over the next few weeks.

As well as preparing for their studies, many will be embarking on a new exciting social life, with one of Britain’s leading pharmacists issuing a plea to students to familiarise themselves with some of the tell-tale symptoms of sexual transmitted infections (STIs) and to get tested as soon as they experience any unusual symptoms.

George Sandhu, Well’s Deputy Superintendent Pharmacist, said: “As universities return it is important that students are aware of the changes to watch out for. Whilst they will know their bodies, it is imperative that they present to a pharmacy or book an appointment at a sexual health clinic if they feel they might have an STI. “

Sandhu continues: “Of course, the best way to avoid potentially catching a sexually transmitted infection is to always use protection such as a condom when engaging in sexual activity.”

Five common sexually transmitted infections

Well Pharmacy has warned of five of the most common STIs to be aware of and how best to seek treatment if you believe that you might have an infection.

Chlamydia

If you experience pain while peeing and unusual discharge, it could be Chlamydia. One of the United Kingdom’s most common STIs, the bacterial infection is passed on through unprotected sex (sex without a condom), as well as sharing unwashed sex toys, and can often be known as a symptomless infection.

If any symptoms do develop it is possible that you might experience pain whilst urinating and might have an unusual discharge from the vagina or penis. Some women experience bleeding between their normal period and a man’s testicles can begin to swell.

Testing for Chlamydia is done through a urine test or a swab test at either a GP clinic or a sexual health clinic where the presence of the STI will appear or not. You may be offered a chlamydia test when you visit some health services including pharmacies. Some Well stores do offer a Chlamydia screening in their pharmacy which offers students the chance to get tested.

Treatment could include a short course of antibiotics which would only be prescribed on a short course of around one week. If Chlamydia is left untreated it can cause infertility in women and leave men with a severe side-effect known as epididymitis, an inflammation of the testicles.

Gonorrhoea

If you experience green or yellow discharge it could be Gonorrhoea. Formerly known as “The Clap” this STI is spread by a bacteria called Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and can often be found in vaginal fluid as well as discharge from the penis.

The STI passes between people through unprotected (without a condom) vaginal, oral or anal sex and also the sharing of unwashed sex toys. Gonorrhoea can infect several parts of the body including the cervix, urethra, the rectum and on occasion the throat or eyes.

Symptoms include a thick green or yellow discharge from the vagina or the penis as well as pain when passing urine. Some women might experience bleeding between their periods however one in ten men and half of infected women will be symptomless.

Gonorrhoea can be effectively treated with a trip to a sexual health clinic where a sample of discharge can be swabbed and tested. Often, this STI is treated with a single antibiotic injection in the buttocks or thigh which should improve symptoms with a day or two.

Syphilis

If you have sores on your lips, mouth and anus it could be syphilis. Symptoms of Syphilis can be hard to notice however the STI can be life-threatening if left untreated.

The most common way of contracting the syphilis is through unprotected sex (without a condom) with someone who is already carrying the infection. It spreads after you comes into contact with an ulcer on the penis, vagina, anus or inside the mouth of your sexual partner.

Syphilis symptoms include a variety of small sores throughout the body including the mouth, lips, hands and anus. The penis or vagina will also have small sores which are usually painless alongside white or grey warty growths. Swollen glands and patchy hair loss on the head, beard or eyebrows can also be a symptom of the STI, as well as flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, headache and aching muscles which can last for up to 24 hours.

A syphilis test is required to diagnose the disease and a doctor or nurse will check your penis, vagina and anus for syphilis sores. A swab will be used to collect a fluid sample and a thorough check of the rest of the body for signs of a rash, sores or growths will be completed.

Nurses might also take a blood sample before a course of antibiotics are given either as an injection, tablets or capsules. Treatment might begin before the test result is known and the length of treatment will depend on the stage of syphilis.

If left untreated syphilis can lead to heart problems including angina, aortic aneurysm and heart failure.

Public Lice

If you experience itching at night and blue or red spots on your skin it could be pubic lice, also known as crabs. Spread by close body contact, these small creatures can be hard to spot, measuring just two millimetres long they are grey, brown in colour. Often, they live on pubic hair around the penis and vagina but at times migrate to be found on the chest, armpits, face and eyelashes.

They do not affect the hair on the head unlike traditional headlice do but have several symptoms you should watch out for. Itching, which becomes worse at night, as well as small blue or red spots on the skin could be indicators that public lice are on the body.

While the lice cannot jump or fly, they are able to climb from one person to another during sex and also afterwards, as lice can transfer via infected bedding and clothes, however this is rare.

Treatment for pubic lice consists of a medicated cream or shampoo, which will kill the lice. The cream is applied to the whole body and must be applied for several hours before being washed off. The same routine is followed a week later to ensure all the lice are killed and it is also advised to wash all bedding and clothes on a high temperature to ensure cleanliness.

Genital Herpes

If you experience tingling when you pee and burning down below it could be genital herpes . The STI is passed from person to person through sexual activity including intercourse and symptoms can include small blisters that burst leaving red, open sores around the genitals, thighs and anus.

A tingling sensation when urinating might be an indicator that you could have genital herpes as well as a burning or itching around your genitals.

Many people with genital herpes will book a trip to their GP however it is most likely that a trip to a sexual health clinic will be required. The test for genital herpes involves a quick swab to take fluid from one of the blisters for testing and a conversation about symptoms and previous sexual partners.

Doctors at a sexual health clinic might prescribe antiviral medicine to stop the symptoms from worsening but this must be taken within five days of symptoms appearing.

Although there is no cure for genital herpes the symptoms will clear up by themselves however the blisters can come back. The virus which causes genital herpes is called herpes simplex and once you have it, it stays in your body. When stressed or unwell it is possible that the virus can be triggered and the blisters will appear again.

You can find out more about how to access sexual health services on NHS.UK.