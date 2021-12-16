PICTURES: More than 100 Pevensey Plungers gather for December dip

Back in November Graham Cullis, an artist and mental health ambassador, made a video on YouTube sharing his experience of sea swimming. The video quickly gained more than 20,000 views and The Pevensey Plungers group was created to meet for regular swims.

Graham said, “This has really pulled the community together in all sorts of ways. Individuals have experienced massive improvements in mental health and other physical ailments such as relief from the symptoms of fibromyalgia and arthritis. Many of the participants have stated that this activity has literally changed their lives.”