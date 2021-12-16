The Pevensey Plungers. Photo by Anna Piskor. SUS-211216-140145001

PICTURES: More than 100 Pevensey Plungers gather for December dip

More than 100 residents took to the sea in Pevensey Bay at the weekend (Saturday, December 11) for some cold water therapy.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:32 pm

Back in November Graham Cullis, an artist and mental health ambassador, made a video on YouTube sharing his experience of sea swimming. The video quickly gained more than 20,000 views and The Pevensey Plungers group was created to meet for regular swims.

Graham said, “This has really pulled the community together in all sorts of ways. Individuals have experienced massive improvements in mental health and other physical ailments such as relief from the symptoms of fibromyalgia and arthritis. Many of the participants have stated that this activity has literally changed their lives.”

To mark Graham’s last swim before moving to Bali Indonesia, the group organised a farewell plunge.

The story behind The Pevensey Plungers

Graham Cullis and Hope Louise (co-founders of Pevensey Plungers). Photo by Anna Piskor. SUS-211216-140134001

The Pevensey Plungers. Photo by Biba Hope. SUS-211216-142402001

The Pevensey Plungers. Photo by Anna Piskor. SUS-211216-140156001

The Pevensey Plungers. Photo by Anna Piskor. SUS-211216-140104001

