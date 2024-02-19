Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collaboration between two GP surgeries and Wave Active is allowing Seaford patients with early signs of hypertension to undergo a programme of education and supervised physical activity.

Lewes District Council said the aim is to reduce the risks of developing associated health conditions.

Wave Active operate a number of sports and leisure centres in the area, including Downs Leisure Centre. Chief executive Duncan Kerr said: “Wave Active and the Seaford Primary Care Network are using our collective expertise and resources to deliver interventions that encourage healthier living and address the health inequalities that lead to conditions such as coronary heart disease.”

Peter Stephens and Christina Bristow at the pilot health and wellbeing scheme in Seaford

The district council said that, following individual assessments, 17 patients – seven from the Old School Surgery and ten from Seaford Medical Practice – will join weekly sessions for 12 weeks at Downs Leisure Centre. These will be supervised and delivered by Wave Active’s Team of Health Practitioners. The scheme aims to give residents the right care in accordance with the goals of the Sussex Health and Care Plan.

Duncan Kerr said: “The programmes are carefully designed for each patient, alongside regular monitoring, and I’m delighted to report that many are already feeling and seeing benefits from taking part. Our GPs are brilliant and do an incredible job in Seaford, but there is undoubtedly great scope to improve and develop the way residents manage their own health and wellbeing, by employing a more integrated approach to healthcare in communities.”

The patients attend 60-minute supervised sessions, which incorporate educational and practical elements. The council said patients also undergo tests, including of cholesterol and blood pressure, at the beginning of the programme and once again at the end.

Dr Joe Ljevar, from Old School Surgery, said: “We are delighted to be able to work in partnership with Wave Active to bring this pilot to the Seaford community. The benefits of people leading more active lifestyles is well documented and, as a primary care network, in partnership with Wave Active, we hope, through interventions like this hypertensive pilot we can impact on short and long-term health gains for the Seaford community.”