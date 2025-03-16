Pioneering transplant procedure now offered for the first time in Sussex

A new, cutting-edge transplant procedure to help restore sight loss for patients with a damaged cornea is now being offered to patients across Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Treatment for this eye condition is typically surgery to remove all or part of the damaged cornea and replace it with a donated human tissue.

However, in some patients the donated tissue is rejected by the body, causing more problems such as eye pain and blurred vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

University Hospitals Sussex is only one of five NHS trusts in the country to offer an artificial transplant, which is proving to be a life-changing, state-of-art alternative for patients.

A new, cutting-edge transplant procedure to help restore sight loss for patients with a damaged cornea is now being offered to patients across Sussex. Picture: University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

Mr David Orams, 80 from Brighton, was the first patient to have the procedure at the Sussex Eye Hospital just before Christmas.

He said: “I started experiencing issues with my eyes around six years ago, which significantly impacted my vision. Despite numerous surgeries and attempts to restore my eye function with different transplants, I was extremely grateful to be offered the opportunity for a new artificial transplant by the team in Brighton.”

“Upon returning home after my surgery, my vision remained limited, but now I am gradually regaining my sight and am able to see and appreciate my surroundings once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The staff at the Sussex Eye Hospital have been exceptionally kind to my wife and I, consistently greeting us warmly and I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mr Nanavaty and his team for their outstanding care and expertise. Their efforts have been nothing short of brilliant.”

Mr Mayank Nanavaty, Consultant Ophthalmologist said: “We are incredibly proud to be the first Trust in Sussex to be able to offer artificial corneal transplants for patients who have previously rejected human corneal transplants.”

“Not only is this a significant milestone for the Trust, but it is also giving patients renewed hope and improved vision.”

“The procedure involves collaboration from the entire hospital team, including outpatient services, pre-assessment, anaesthetics, the theatre team, and ward staff, who all played a vital role in caring for our first patient, and for many more waiting to have this pioneering procedure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the team have treated five patients, who are now in recovery with improving vision.

The technology used in the procedure, called EndoArt, is specifically designed for centres with expertise in complex corneal transplants, which the Sussex Eye Hospital is part of.