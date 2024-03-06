Plans submitted for new Chichester dental clinic

Plans to convert a bungalow into a dental clinic have been submitted to Chichester District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 6th Mar 2024, 17:34 GMT
The application for 57 Basin Road was put in by Anu Kunjur, owner of the Chichester Smiles Dental Practice, in West Street.

It also asks permission to use a garden storage area as an office, to make alterations to the windows, remove the porch and install a security shutter at the front of the building.

A planning statement submitted with the application highlighted how close the bungalow sits to the railway line, adding that it was ‘not ideally suited as a domestic dwelling’.

Basin Road, Chichester. Image: GoogleMapsBasin Road, Chichester. Image: GoogleMaps
Basin Road, Chichester. Image: GoogleMaps

The statement added that the clinic would be in use five days a week with a maximum of five people – three staff and two patients – using it at any one time.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00172/FUL.

