The application for 57 Basin Road was put in by Anu Kunjur, owner of the Chichester Smiles Dental Practice, in West Street.

It also asks permission to use a garden storage area as an office, to make alterations to the windows, remove the porch and install a security shutter at the front of the building.

A planning statement submitted with the application highlighted how close the bungalow sits to the railway line, adding that it was ‘not ideally suited as a domestic dwelling’.

Basin Road, Chichester. Image: GoogleMaps

The statement added that the clinic would be in use five days a week with a maximum of five people – three staff and two patients – using it at any one time.