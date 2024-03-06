Plans submitted for new Chichester dental clinic
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application for 57 Basin Road was put in by Anu Kunjur, owner of the Chichester Smiles Dental Practice, in West Street.
It also asks permission to use a garden storage area as an office, to make alterations to the windows, remove the porch and install a security shutter at the front of the building.
A planning statement submitted with the application highlighted how close the bungalow sits to the railway line, adding that it was ‘not ideally suited as a domestic dwelling’.
The statement added that the clinic would be in use five days a week with a maximum of five people – three staff and two patients – using it at any one time.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00172/FUL.