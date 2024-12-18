Platinum Urgent Care aims to revolutionise rapid response medical assistance in Surrey and Sussex

Amid concerns about lengthy waiting times for medical services and the continuous pressure on the NHS, Platinum Ambulance Service has launched a new venture, Platinum Urgent Care, which promises to revolutionise how urgent medical care is delivered in Surrey and Sussex. Platinum Ambulance Service has introduced its pioneering subsidiary, Platinum Urgent Care. This new service is tailored specifically to meet the urgent medical needs of the local community outside of traditional hospital settings.

“Say goodbye to endless waiting times, Platinum Urgent Care is here to transform patient experience with fast, effective, and personal medical care right at your doorstep.”

Operating every day from 7 AM to 9 PM, Platinum Urgent Care comes to the rescue for situations requiring swift medical attention. This service is especially crucial for vulnerable groups, including elderly individuals, young children, and patients recovering post-hospital discharge, ensuring they receive the quickest and most competent care possible.

A Bold Approach to Healthcare: Platinum Urgent Care isn’t just another medical service. It’s a proactive approach to community health that brings advanced medical assessments, treatment, and even emergency transportation directly to patients’ homes, workplaces, or schools. “Our fully equipped ambulances, staffed by experienced healthcare professionals ready to tackle medical issues on-site,”.

Economical and Flexible Payment Options: Understanding the diverse needs of its clientele, Platinum Urgent Care offers an innovative pricing model with an introductory offer that significantly reduces the standard call-out fee for the first three months. Whether it’s a one-off visit or a comprehensive care subscription, affordability and flexibility are paramount.

Alleviating NHS Pressure: By handling cases that are urgent but not life-threatening, the service not only improves patient outcomes but also helps free up critical NHS resources. “Our presence means that NHS services can focus more on acute emergencies, which is a win-win for everyone involved,”

Added Benefits: In addition to routine visits, Platinum Urgent Care offers a suite of specialized services not readily available through the NHS. This includes private ePrescriptions, specialist referrals, and a bespoke non-injury falls service designed to aid those with mobility issues.

For additional information or to register for this groundbreaking service, reach out to Platinum Urgent Care at 01403 299920 or email [email protected].