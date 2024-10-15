Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser for a Polegate girl born with a rare bone condition has reached its £10,000 target after two years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two-year-old Natarlia Nappi, the daughter of Nicole, 41, and Peter Nappi, 35, was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta shortly after her birth in May 2022.

This condition means Natarlia has an imperfect bone formation and her bones can break or fracture easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parents set up a GoFundMe page in 2022 at www.gofundme.com/f/funding-for-special-oi-baby-natarlia so they could build Natarlia a sensory playroom. They told the Sussex Express at the time that the aim was to give Natarlia ‘the most normal childhood they can’.

Two-year-old Natarlia Nappi from Polegate was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta shortly after her birth in May 2022. Photo contributed by the family.

Speaking to the Express this week about hitting the £10,000 target, Nicole said: “We are absolutely flabbergasted to be honest. Someone donated £6,000!”

“I’m thankful to everyone who has donated,” she said, adding that she would like the person who donated £6,000 to get in touch so they could thank her personally.

Nicole said she plans to take the fundraiser down but will leave it up for about two months in case she and Peter can get further financial help for the inside of the playroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole said the overall plan for the family home involves various work and modifications. She said: “We're having an extension done, and it’s taken me two-and-a-half years to get this extension done. Our garage is being turned into a specialised bathroom for Natarlia and then off the garage they're going to build a bedroom and it goes into the garden.”

Two-year-old Natarlia Nappi from Polegate was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta shortly after her birth in May 2022. Photo contributed by the family.

She said: “Once we know which builder, it will be within four to six weeks they start.”

Nicole said Newlife the Charity have given her and Peter funding for a specialised bed and they hope to apply for further funding to get the playroom’s walls and floor padded.

Natarlia was born with breaks to her ribs, legs, and arms, and in September this year she broke her femur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole explained that the past two years of caring for Natarlia have been difficult.

“Our health has gone to pot,” she said, adding that she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and other conditions shortly after Natarlia’s birth.

She said: “I’m trying to beat that because obviously I can’t sit around when I have a disabled child. Our life has just been turned upside down. We have to plan days out and we have other children so we have to plan where we can go and where we can’t go. We can’t go to busy places. It’s hard because you’ve got twins that are eight that want to run around and do loads of stuff and if you take Natarlia there with them she watches in her pushchair and she starts to go crazy because she wants to run around like a two-and-a-half year old but she can’t.”

Nicole said: “We’re limited with what we can and can’t do with Natalia and that’s hard, but we're getting there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natarlia now has her own TikTok page and Nicole said a community has built up around this, which helps with depression and anxiety.

“We communicate with a lot of parents with disabled children, even people who are just suffering,” she said. “If anyone ever feels low or they have a disabled child and they need any help, event just by talking, please contact us.”