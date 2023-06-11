Police look into allegations of medical negligence at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton

Sussex Police have confirmed that they are looking into allegations of medical negligence at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Police said they are ‘currently assessing’ the allegations and said the concerns raised ‘relate to neurosurgery and general surgery in a period between 2015- 2020’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are at an early stage and this does not necessarily mean this will lead to criminal prosecution. We are working closely with partner agencies and the Hospital Trust is co-operating fully with our review.”

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Trust has been contacted by Sussex Police as part of their enquiries relating to the care of a number of general surgery and neurosurgery patients at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton between 2015 and 2020.