‘Pollen bomb’ warning for hay fever sufferers

People with allergies are being warned they may suffer headaches, sneezing, itchy eyes and even inflamed ears.

But experts at Specsavers say there are things people can do to help ease symptoms.

Specsavers clinical services director Giles Edmonds said: “Those who wear contact lenses may notice the vision through their lenses can appear smeary and eyes can generally feel uncomfortable.

Hay fever sufferers are being warned to expect a 'pollen bomb' this week

“While it can be tempting to rub your eyes to ease discomfort, it’s important to refrain.

“Try not to touch your face and ensure you maintain good hand hygiene, particularly while the pandemic continues.”

He added: “Contact lens-friendly eye drops can help to calm down any itchiness and wearing prescription glasses – particularly wraparound sunglasses – can prevent pollen from getting into your eyes.”

And Specsavers chief audiologist Gordon Harrison added: “Allergic reactions can affect the lining of the middle ear via the Eustachian tube, which links the middle ear to the nose and throat.

“If this becomes blocked it can lead to a build-up in pressure, which can cause discomfort, popping in the ears, earache and impair your ability to hear.

“To avoid irritation, try putting a balm like Vaseline around the nose to trap pollen, and vacuum and dust your home regularly, or you can try over-the-counter allergy relief.

“Staying inside when the pollen count is high will also help to avoid irritation and showering and changing your clothes when you get home will help to remove pollen from skin and hair.”