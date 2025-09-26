Poolside wheelchair and hoist allows Chichester care home resident to rediscover joy of swimming

A Chichester care home resident had a long-held wish fulfilled when she enjoyed a very special swim.

Judy Atchley, 85, lives at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road in Donnington.

Before Judy was diagnosed with dementia, she swam weekly, particularly loving breaststroke. Since 2024, she has needed a wheelchair for her mobility and had to forgo her lifelong hobby – until now.

Determined to help Judy reconnect with her passion for being in the water, the team at Chichester Grange dove right in and arranged a special visit to Westgate Leisure Centre, where accessible facilities such as a poolside wheelchair and hoist made the experience possible.

Chichester Grange team leader Tracy, care home resident Judy and her daughter Kate having fun at Westgate Leisure Centre. Photo: Care UK

On the day, Judy enjoyed reminiscing on her happy memories as she reignited her old passion.

Speaking about her experience of getting back in the pool, Judy said: “I loved being able to use my legs again and feel free and totally independent!”

This experience was organised as part of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative. This enables residents to put wishes forward to revisit old hobbies and passions or try something completely new.

Whether it’s a fish and chip supper, a skydive or watching a football match, no wish is too big or small for the team to try and grant.

Nikki Burke, home manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Here at Chichester Grange, we’re always looking for ways to make residents’ wishes come true, no matter how big or small – so when Judy shared how much she missed swimming, we were determined to make it happen.

“Swimming is not only a great form of gentle exercise, but also something she loved doing for many years – so it was incredibly special to see her back in the water, smiling and enjoying every moment.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange offers residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

The home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, with luxury facilities including a cinema, hair and beauty salon, pub and stunning gardens. It achieved ‘care home design of the year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.

