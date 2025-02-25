A Littlehampton librarian believes a free NHS health check ‘potentially saved my life’ after it revealed he had an irregular heartbeat.

People aged between 40 to 74 – and have no pre-existing medical conditions – are eligible for a free NHS health check.

These checks can tell if you are at higher risk of getting certain health problems, such as: heart disease; diabetes; kidney disease and stroke.

When the West Sussex County Council Prevention Assessment Team began running free NHS Health Checks within the county, Graeme Page – a senior library assistant in Littlehampton – arranged an appointment.

Graeme explained: “When West Sussex libraries became a venue to host NHS health checks, staff were given first opportunity to experience this invaluable service.

"As a man of a certain age, albeit with, to my knowledge, no existing health conditions, I decided I had nothing to lose and duly arranged an appointment.

“I found the whole process to be friendly, professional and reassuring.

“It was discovered that my blood pressure was a little high and it appeared I had an irregular heartbeat.”

Graeme said the nurse ‘suspected atrial fibrillation’ and ‘made a referral for me’.

He added: “I was very quickly seen by my doctor and referred on for further investigations. I was consequently diagnosed with left ventricular failure [occurs when the heart’s left ventricle is unable to pump enough blood] which is now managed with medications.

“I was told that, because my heart wasn’t pumping correctly, I had been at increased risk of suffering a stroke the longer my condition had remained undiagnosed.

“I do credit the health check with saving me from any number of future health complications and potentially saving my life.”

Graeme said he would recommend that anyone eligible arranges to have a free test.

“I must also stress that I had no inkling I had a chronic heart condition as there were simply no indicators, no pain or discomfort, no breathlessness or anything which had any negative impact on my day-to-day life or health,” he said.

“The only awareness I had was an occasional fluttering, as though a bird were trapped in my chest, and an odd palpitation here and there but I just put these down to the stresses and strains of life, nothing to be alarmed about.

“So, even if you have no symptoms, I would still recommend having a check.”

The Prevention Assessment Team are carrying out these appointments across West Sussex.

To discuss eligibility and book an appointment, call 0330 2226 999.

For more information on NHS health checks, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/nhs-health-check/

For more information on the prevention assessment team, visit www.sussexcommunity.nhs.uk/patients-and-visitors/services/prevention-assessment-team