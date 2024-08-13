Private hospital group that serves West Sussex donates another £10,000 to skin research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Circle Health Group pledge another £10,000 in support of British Skin Foundation as previous donation funds vital melanoma research.

As a leading West Sussex health care provider, Circle Health Group (CHG) knows that two in three people in West Sussex will suffer from a skin condition during their lifetime. This is why, for the second year running, they have donated £10,000 to British Skin Foundation’s (BSF) skin research programme.

CHG’s continued support of the BSF’s work is already making a huge impact. Melanoma skin cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the UK and it’s on the rise. Projections suggest there will be 26,500 new cases every year by 2040*. Last year’s donation is now supporting an important melanoma project that is looking to develop better methods for early detection of the potentially deadly skin cancer.

Leeds Beckett researcher, Dr Jaskaren Kohli, will be aiming to give healthcare professionals more tools to catch melanoma in its early stages, when it is easier to treat, and patients are more likely to survive.

British Skin Foundation CEO, Matthew Patey OBE thanks Adam Busby, Group Clinical Director at CHG.

He will look for better biomarkers in moles, black skin lesions which can develop into the deadly cancer if left unchecked. This research has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients not just in the UK, but worldwide in the future.

Adam Busby, Group Clinical Director at Circle Health Groupsaid:“The British Skin Foundation are at the forefront of research into skin conditions like melanoma. We know first-hand the difference research like this can make to the lives of our patients.

"As a hospital operator, we are committed to supporting improvements in the understanding, research and treatment of skin conditions. We are proud to be playing our part in supporting future generations.”

British Skin Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Patey OBE adds:“Research is the core of what we do here at the BSF, but it doesn’t come cheap. Thanks to generous supporters like Circle Health Group, we can fund top quality research with some of the UK’s most talented scientists – finding the cures and treatments of the future.”