Proposal put forward for 750 new solar panels at Hellingly Centre

A proposal has been put forward for the installation for 75 new solar panels at the Hellingly Centre.

According to the proposal, the panels will be arranged in line with planning constraints and no part of the solar photovoltaic equipment is to come within one metre of the external edge of the roofs.

The panels are to be located on a proven roof mounting frame system, the plans added.

The plans come after the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SPFT) was awarded £326,769 to install solar panels at the Hellingly Centre in March.

Usman Niazi, chief finance officer at SPFT, said: "Reducing energy costs will help further reduce our CO2 emissions and also generate additional savings which will support us in our efforts to move towards financial sustainability and thus helping service users and the communities we serve."

Chief Sustainability Officer at NHS England Chris Gormley said: "Thanks to the dedication of teams nationwide, the NHS has already implemented hundreds of projects that enhance energy efficiency and drive significant cost savings. This groundbreaking new investment, across 78 NHS Trusts on around 200 sites, will expand solar power generation within the NHS by over 300%, slashing energy costs by hundreds of millions of pounds. These vital savings can be reinvested directly into frontline care, ensuring the NHS continues to deliver for our patients and communities.”