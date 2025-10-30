Protect little monsters and older trick-or-treaters from flu this Halloween and half-term

With sweets stocked-up and costumes ready, the NHS in Sussex is reminding parents and carers to protect their little terrors from flu this half-term and Halloween by making sure they receive their free NHS vaccines.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children can be more vulnerable to flu and respiratory infections during the colder months, but vaccines offer the best protection.

Vaccination helps prevent children from becoming seriously unwell and helps reduce the spread of illness to others, including babies, older relatives and those with long-term health conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children eligible for the free NHS flu vaccine include those aged two or three on 31 August 2025 and all primary and secondary school-aged children (Reception to Year 11). Children aged six months to under 18 who have certain long-term health conditions are also eligible, as are young carers and those who live with someone who is immunocompromised.

“I’d definitely encourage other parents to get their children vaccinated — it was quick, easy and gives real peace of mind.” - Jen, mum of three from Ashington, West Sussex

Most children are offered a quick nasal spray flu vaccine. For school-aged children, this is delivered through the NHS school-aged immunisation service, and parents are encouraged to check they have given consent for their child to receive it. Those who have missed their vaccination at school can still get it at their GP practice or participating pharmacy.

This year, Sussex is also taking part in a national pilot that allows pharmacies to offer flu vaccines to two and three-year-olds. Around 150 Sussex pharmacies have signed up to take part, making it easier for families to get their children vaccinated close to home.

Parents and carers are also encouraged to check their child’s Red Book or contact their GP practice to make sure they are up to date with both doses of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine. These vaccines are vital to protect children against preventable diseases and help stop outbreaks in the community.

Jen, mum of three from Ashington, West Sussex, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We came along to Ashington Pharmacy for Evelyn’s flu vaccination and the staff were brilliant, really friendly and made the whole experience so easy. The vaccine was just a quick spray up the nose, completely painless, and she wasn’t upset at all.

"Evelyn’s at nursery a couple of days a week and has two older brothers who’ve had their vaccines at school, so it just made sense to get her protected too. We also help care for my dad, who’s vulnerable, so it’s about keeping him safe as well as her and the rest of the family.

“I’d definitely encourage other parents to get their children vaccinated — it was quick, easy and gives real peace of mind.”

Bruce Wallace, Pharmacist at Ashington Pharmacy, said:

“Flu can be much more serious than people realise, especially for young children and older adults. Getting vaccinated is the best way to build protection before the winter viruses really start circulating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For children, the flu vaccine is just a simple nasal spray, it’s quick, painless and helps protect not only them but also parents, grandparents and other family members.

“It’s been great to see families coming into the pharmacy this week to get their children vaccinated as part of the new pilot. It shows how community pharmacies can make it easier for people to access important vaccinations close to home.”

And it’s not just the little terrors who need protecting this autumn - people are also being encouraged to think about their older family members.

The NHS in Sussex is reminding families to look out for their grandparents and older loved ones too. Adults aged 75 and over, and people with weakened immune systems, are being invited to book their COVID-19 vaccination, while those aged 65 and over are eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appointments can be booked quickly and easily online or through the NHS App.

Eligible people may be invited to attend appointments at their GP practice, local pharmacy or care home. Adults aged 18 and over can also book a flu vaccination at participating pharmacies.

Frontline health and social care workers can receive a flu vaccination through their employer.

The RSV vaccine also helps protect against infection with RSV, a common virus that can make babies and older adults seriously ill. It is being offered on the NHS to people who are pregnant, those aged 75 to 79, and those who turned 80 after 1 September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Nursing Officer, Allison Canno at NHS Sussex, said: “As the colder months arrive and the Halloween season brings more mixing and sniffles, we start to see viruses spreading among both children and older adults.

“The flu, RSV and COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect against serious illness and keep families healthy through the winter.

“For most toddlers, the flu vaccine is just a quick nasal spray, and it offers excellent protection. By making sure children, grandparents and other loved ones are up to date with their vaccinations, including MMR, families can help keep everyone safe from unwanted winter scares.”

For more information on flu, RSV and COVID-19 vaccinations, including who is eligible and how to book, visit the NHS website or contact your local GP practice.